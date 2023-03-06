Platfform, a charity which works with more than 9,000 people a year, raised the alarm after the Welsh Government released their response to the Connecting the Dots report on Friday, March 3.

The report, which was created in December, highlighted the impact that poverty and discrimination has on mental health, arguing that to address challenge people face with mental health, the root causes of distress should be tackled.

The report found that implications for mental health services are significant because it means mental health cannot be tackled solely through medication and diagnosis-led services.

“Good mental health comes from having the essential building blocks in place: fair work, good pay, quality housing, good childcare, good education, access to transport, green spaces, inclusion, and opportunities for connection and relationships,” said Ewan Hilton, CEO of Platfform.

“There is a lot to digest about the report and the Welsh Government response, and we are pleased that they have accepted at least in principle, all of the recommendations.

MORE NEWS:

“But we did want to see more. As it stands, the response is low on ambition and vision. As we wait for a new mental health strategy, and as we face even more financial uncertainty, we cannot afford to stand still.

"Wales as a country has been world-leading in many ways, and our mental health system is crying out for an evidence-based, progressive approach.

“This could have been another bold watershed moment in our country, to set a new direction in public services and beyond. Instead it feels like the depth of the report, and the implications for Wales, were missed.

“We need clear vision and leadership to drive the shift needed here. Wales has done it before with our housing legislation, domestic abuse laws, and the Future Generations Commissioner. The most impactful changes in Wales have happened when our government has embraced the need to challenge the status quo.

“It is a start, and we must remember this – we will be writing to the committee to reaffirm our support for their recommendations, and we will continue to work with the Welsh Government and partners across Wales to push ahead with this important work.”

You can read the full report here: https://senedd.wales/committees/health-and-social-care-committee/connecting-the-dots-tackling-mental-health-inequalities-in-wales/

