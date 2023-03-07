On the Royal Greenwich Observatory website, it says: "Native Americans called this last full moon of winter the worm moon after the worm trails that would appear in the newly thawed ground.

"Other names include chaste moon, death moon, crust moon and sap moon, after the tapping of the maple trees."

There are usually 12 full moons a year, occurring every 29.5 days—the length of time it takes for the moon to orbit the Earth and complete one lunar phase cycle.

There are 12 full moons a year (Image: PA)

When to see the Worm Moon in the UK

The Worm Moon is set to be visible at 12.40 pm on Tuesday, March 7 according to the Royal Greenwich Observatory website.

Its timings mean that the moon will be most clearly visible towards in the early morning of 7 March, as well as later that night.

To check what visibility will be like in your area on the day it would be best to check your local Met Office website page.

The next full moon to come will be the Pink Moon on April 6 and then the Flower Moon on May 5, which will also be a total lunar eclipse.