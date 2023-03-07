A PEMBROKESHIRE business is applying for an alcohol licence.
Marianne and Jacqueline Maddocks have applied to Pembrokeshire County Council for an alcohol sales licence for their Haverfordwest business.
The licence relates to Melin Trefin at 37 Ffordd y Felin, Trefin, Haverfordwest and if approved, would allow ‘on and off sales of alcohol’ by the business.
Anyone wishing to make a representation on the application must do so in writing. Representations can be made by emailing licensing@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or by writing to Lead Licensing Officer, Public Protection Division, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP.
Representations must be made by March 16.
