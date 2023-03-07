Marianne and Jacqueline Maddocks have applied to Pembrokeshire County Council for an alcohol sales licence for their Haverfordwest business.

The licence relates to Melin Trefin at 37 Ffordd y Felin, Trefin, Haverfordwest and if approved, would allow ‘on and off sales of alcohol’ by the business.

Anyone wishing to make a representation on the application must do so in writing. Representations can be made by emailing licensing@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or by writing to Lead Licensing Officer, Public Protection Division, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP.

Representations must be made by March 16.

