Fishguard Bay Yacht Club submitted an application for the licence on Wednesday, March 1 to Pembrokeshire County Council.

The application relates to the café at the yacht club on Quay Street, Fishguard to sell alcohol during its April to October opening hours.

The full application can be viewed at County Hall’s licensing section between 10am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Anyone wishing to make a representation on the application must do so in writing. Representations can be made by writing to Licensing Manager, Public Protection Division, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP.

Representations must be made by March 29.

