Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, both 21, and 24-year-old Rafel Jeanne, from Cardiff, died following a suspected crash, said South Wales Police.

Two other people found in the vehicle in the early hours of Monday morning are in a critical condition at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Family tributes

Family members and friends shared tributes to Ms Smith, Ms Ross, and Mr Jeanne on Monday afternoon.

The sister of Eve Smith, Laura Doyle, posted on Facebook that the 21-year-old was among those who died.

“I will not comment on anyone other than Eve Smith to confirm that she has been confirmed as deceased,” she said.

“Thank you for your support and shares,” she added. “I won’t be answering messages. Please allow us some time as a family to digest this terrible news.”

Ms Smith’s sister, Xana Doyle, was also the victim of a fatal crash in January 2015, when she was the passenger in a car being driven by Sakhawat Ali, who had been drunk and high on drugs when he crashed the vehicle.

Ali, then 23, of Harrow Road, was later sentenced to eight years and three months in prison for his part in the crash, while his cousin, Shabaz Ali, 21, of Ribble Square, who was a passenger, admitted one count of “aggravated allowing to be carried involving a fatal accident”.

The families of Darcy Ross, Eve Smith, and Rafel Jeanne (L-R) have paid tribute to them. (Image: via Facebook)

A tribute to Darcy Ross, posted on social media by Rea Williams, said: “Darcy Ross I’m going to miss you little gypsy girl.

“You were one of a kind, I’m going to miss trying to ‘life coach’ you as you would’ve said. You were a real ray of sunshine especially on my bad days.”

And a tribute to Rafel Jeanne, posted by Cathryn Haulwen McShane-Kouyate, read: “Not the outcome anyone was hoping for.”

She said “my heart goes out to you”, naming several of Mr Jeanne’s relatives.

“Rest in Paradise Rafel Actie,” she added.

A book of condolence was also opened, where tributes to those who died have been shared.

Timeline of events

Gwent Police had launched a missing persons appeal at the weekend, after relatives lost contact with the group of three women and two men in the early hours of Saturday, March 4.

Ms Smith, Ms Ross, Mr Jeanne, Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, were all reported as missing.

According to police, the three women had been on a night out in Newport on Friday, where they went to the Muffler bar in Maesglas.

They, and the two men, were last seen together in a Volkswagen Tiguan in the Llanedeyrn area of Cardiff.

Officers found the car while searching along the A48 in St Mellons, shortly after midnight yesterday.

It is believed the car was involved in a crash and came off the A48.

A large area of the A48 was cordoned off at a roundabout in St Mellons throughout most of yesterday, before reopening at around 4.30pm.

Floral tributes left near the scene in the St Mellons area. (Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

Pictures from the scene showed a heavy police presence, and there were also recovery vehicles and fire engines at the site.

Large green fencing and tarpaulin was erected around the crash site, which is among trees at the side of the road.

Floral tributes to those who died have been laid at the scene.

What South Wales Police said

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: “South Wales Police is continuing to investigate a fatal road traffic collision on the A48 in the St Mellons area of Cardiff.

“Emergency services discovered a Volkswagen Tiguan vehicle at 12.15am on Monday March 6, after the police helicopter, police and fire officers were deployed to the scene.

“Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident, including when the collision took place.”

Police cars in at the scene in St Mellons. (Image: Newsquest)

South Wales Police assistant chief constable Jason Davies, said: “Our thoughts are with the families of all those affected by this tragic incident.

“Specialist officers are carrying out an investigation to piece together what has happened. Family liaison officers are supporting the families involved at what must be a hugely difficult time for them.

“To ensure independent oversight, South Wales Police has referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as is usual in these circumstances.”

Gwent Police has also referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

On Monday afternoon, while investigations at the scene were ongoing, a man was reportedly arrested for what police called prevention of breach of the peace.

The PA news agency named the arrested man as Thomas Taylor, 47, from the Rumney area of Cardiff.