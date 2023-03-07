Theatr Gwaun in Fishguard is among seven independent cinemas across Wales which will receive funding which will support it to cover with rising costs this spring.

As venues balance significant financial pressures, funds will be used to ensure that the best UK independent and international films continue to reach communities at affordable prices.

At Theatr Gwaun the money is being used to support a variety of audiences.

The theatre is working with its Community Film Panel and Fishguard Film Society, to recover audiences post pandemic, while balancing the financial pressures resulting from inflation.

They are leading the way with an exciting programme that puts audiences first.

Funds from Film Hub Cymru will support the theatre’s independent cinema screenings until April 2023 with films such as South Korean mystery Decision to Leave and west Walian Western The Toll.

MORE NEWS:

The funding is also supporting Theatre Gwaun’s affordable Saturday Morning Kids Club, where all tickets cost just £3 and the Point Presents initiative, which is putting on films in partnership with Fishguard’s Point youth centre.

“These are very tough times for cinemas,” said Paul Howe, manager at Theatr Gwaun.

“Like many small, single screen, independent cinemas across Wales, Theatr Gwaun is grappling with the challenges of the cost of living crisis; determined to weather the storm.

“Our operating costs are under pressure from a combination of increasing fuel and trading costs and [a combination of] inflation and government policy driving an inevitable and much needed increase in staff wages.

“That is only one side of the story of course. Our audiences are also making tough decisions about their domestic budgets.

“A laser focus on costs, balanced with innovative, creative programming, engaging marketing and greater collaboration with supportive funding bodies such as Film Hub Wales are strategy threads that have never been so important as we navigate our way through these difficult times.”

Hana Lewis, Film Hub Wales manager added: “We’ve seen a number of much-loved cinemas close across the UK in recent months, such as Kinokulture on the Welsh border and Cardiff's Premiere Cinema.

“Cinemas are impacted by the cost of living crisis on many levels, from rising supply costs to standstill or reduced funding.

“We are also in a new normal, still rebuilding audiences post-Covid and evolving as organisations.

“We know that this funding can’t solve the crisis for these venues but as the heart of many Welsh communities, we’re delighted to support them in whatever way we can and give people a chance to escape to a new world on screen.”

Film Hub Wales is made possible thanks to funding from the BFI Film Audience Network (FAN), awarding funds from the National Lottery. BFI FAN offers support to exhibitors across the whole of the UK, to boost cultural programming and engage diverse audiences. In Wales, activity is led by Film Hub Wales, managed by Chapter.

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.