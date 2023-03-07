A NORTH Pembrokeshire man has been fined for doing more than 100mph on the M4.

Nathan Grant Davies, 32, of Crymych, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 1.

He was caught at 1.25pm on July 10 doing 102mph in a BMW 3Series on the M4 at J48, Pont Abraham.

The speed limit for the road is 70mph.

He was fined £120, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £48 surcharge and £110 costs.