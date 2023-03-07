A NORTH Pembrokeshire man has been fined for doing more than 100mph on the M4.
Nathan Grant Davies, 32, of Crymych, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 1.
He was caught at 1.25pm on July 10 doing 102mph in a BMW 3Series on the M4 at J48, Pont Abraham.
The speed limit for the road is 70mph.
He was fined £120, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £48 surcharge and £110 costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here