Nathan Grant Davies, 32, of Crymych, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 1.

He was caught at 1.25pm on July 10 doing 102mph in a BMW 3Series on the M4 at J48, Pont Abraham.

The speed limit for the road is 70mph.

He was fined £120, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £48 surcharge and £110 costs.