Pembrokeshire Lottery has increased the prize amounts to celebrate 30 years of the lottery.

The first draw saw the £8,000 prize increased to £10,000, with the winner being Amanda Harris from Haverfordwest.

Mrs Harris will be putting her winnings towards a planned holiday with her daughter and changing her car.

There will be two more £10,000 prizes taking place, one in June and one in September. There will also be a Christmas super draw of £12,000 and the weekly £2,000 and monthly £4,000 draws will continue.

For more information about Pembrokeshire Lottery, to join up and play, or to find out more about the lottery’s interest free business loan fund, call 01646 690800.

