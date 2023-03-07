Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, both 21 and from Newport, and 24-year-old Rafel Jeanne, from Cardiff, died following a suspected crash, South Wales Police confirmed last night.

Two other people found in the vehicle were taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where they remain in a “critical condition”.

Although police did not formally name these two, it is believed they are 20-year-old Sophie Russon, who is from Newport, and 32-year-old Cardiff man Shane Loughlin – who were both reported missing with Ms Smith, Ms Ross and Mr Jeanne.

The group was last seen together in a Volkswagen Tiguan in the Llanedeyrn area of Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday, March 4.

Gwent Police had launched a missing persons appeal on Sunday, and the group’s car was discovered just after midnight on Monday.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Sophie Russon's mother Anna Certowicz said that Gwent Police did not take her seriously when she reported her daughter missing, after she lost contact with her in the early hours of Saturday.

“They didn't take it seriously,” she told the Mail. “They kept saying she's 20 and they are all probably out partying.

“I told them my daughter doesn't go out on three-day benders - she and her friends are good girls. It was out of character for all of them.

“I was ringing the police all through Saturday and Sunday but they didn't seem bothered.

“We all knew it was something serious, all their phones went off line at the same time.

“But the police didn't listen, they didn't want to know, it's disgraceful.

“It's too awful to imagine what she went through trapped in the car in the dark until it got light and then dark again over two days.

“Sophie was lying there for all that time, they could all have been found much quicker if the police had started searching straight away.

“I feel terrible for the families of Eve and Darcy, they were all best friends and had known each other since they were small.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has said it is “urgently” assessing referrals made to it by both Gwent and South Wales Police forces following the crash.

Both forces have referred themselves to the IOPC, a move they say is in line with normal policing practices.

Gwent Police said it had referred the case to the IOPC “due to death or serious injury during or following police contact”.

Gwent Police have been contacted for comment.