A schoolboy in Wales has found a Walkers crisp which could be worth £100,000 - and he nearly ate it!

Harvey Jones was tucking into a bag of his favourite salt and vinegar flavoured crisps when he found one was heart-shaped. 

Before the 13-year-old could devour it - his father, Matthew, passed the crisp to Harvey's mother, Lauren Wilkins, and said: "There you go - a heart shape crisp. Don’t say I don’t give you anything". 

Western Telegraph: This crisp could be worth £100,000. This crisp could be worth £100,000. (Image: User generated content)

None of them realised that they'd found a crisp which could land them with a life-changing sum of money. 

Lauren then noticed on the packet that there was a competition being advertised. 

Walkers is giving away £100,000 to whoever finds the best heart-shaped specimen in its standard bags.

The competition started in January and is running for two months.

The crisp manufacturer says heart-shaped crisps can be found in its packs because of the natural shapes of the British potatoes it uses.

"We bought the packets from a local shop," Lauren, from Acrefair, said. "It's so lucky my boy spotted it and didn't eat it. It's an absolutely life-changing amount of money and fingers crossed we win it."

Lauren took a photo of the crisp on Instagram - tagging Walkers and using the hashtag #lovefromwalkers - the steps needed to take to be entered into the competition.

Lauren and family now have an anxious wait to hear if they've been successful. 

Asked what she'd do with the money, Lauren said: "Not too sure - after the last three years it'd be so nice to be comfortable in life. 

"I'd certainly treat Harvey to a holiday!". 