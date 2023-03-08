Bluestone National Park Resort, near Narberth, Pembrokeshire, employs more than 800 people at the 500 acre short break destination and believes the diversity of its employees is one of the reasons for its success.

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, Stuart Davies-Jaynes, Director of People Services, said offering a balance of roles, training, promotion opportunities and a work/life balance ensured the business could provide a family-friendly environment for employees.

“We’re lucky to have a talented group of people working for us. We understand that as a business we have to offer our employees opportunities and flexibility,” he said.

“Around 61 per cent of our workforce are female and they make up a wide range of roles that are essential to the business, including guest services, sales, accounts, and at board level, as well areas such as housekeeping and food and beverage.

“It’s imperative that we offer a broad range of career opportunities that fit a wide range of lifestyles. Many of our roles allow employees to be able to work part-time or at times that suit their family needs.

“At the same time, we are able to provide training and development for career progressions in all our departments, or where employees might want a change in their employment direction.”

Stuart added that initiatives such as its future leaders programme and our Bluestone Academy providing a pipeline of talent through a range of accredited apprentice programmes, ensure those looking to accelerate their career opportunities have the opportunity to do so at Bluestone. “In other areas, and in the current cost of living crisis, we are also providing schemes such as Wagestream where employees can access 50 per cent of their salary in increments before their pay day via an app.”

The new app is the latest in the roll-out of the company’s digital transformation programme.

The programme was launched following a staff survey last year of its employees to identify ways of improving work systems and processes.

These range of programmes and initiatives create a good working environment.

“We’re proud of what we’re doing for our employees and particularly in areas of equality and diversity in an area such as Pembrokeshire where the rural location can sometimes be a barrier to careers. It’s good to be able to mark and celebrate International Women’s Day with our team,” added Stuart.