At Swansea Crown Court today, March 7, the jury was selected and sworn in for the trial in the death of Lola James.

Sinead James, 29, of Neyland, and Kyle Bevan, 30, of Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth, are standing trial in relation to the death of James’ two-year-old daughter which happened in July 2020.

James is charged with causing or allowing the death of a child, while Bevan is charged with murder.

Both deny the charges.

His Honour Justice Griffiths spoke to the 14 members of the jury, explaining that they will be cut down to 12 and that prior to this happening, they must not discuss the case, even with each other.

The trial is expected to last for four weeks and tomorrow, the jury will hear the opening statement from the prosecution.

Bevan has been remanded in custody while James has been granted conditional bail.

