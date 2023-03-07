On the afternoon of May 6 2021 police received a report of a rape having just happened in woodland close to Lampeter.

Swift police attendance to the scene resulted in the suspect being pointed out and recognised at the time.

However, Saul Rowan Henvey, from the Tregaron area, ran from police sparking a specialist-led search operation overnight, utilising a range of officers, departments and volunteers.

Following a sighting on the morning, on 7 May, the 47-year-old was located and arrested.

Over the following days an intensive police investigation was carried out with engagement from the Crown Prosecution Service as well as medical and forensic experts, resulting in him being charged on 8 May 2021 and remanded to court.

Following this, a previous rape allegation in Lampeter in May 2019, which was made against Henvey in January 2020, was revisited.

It hadn’t been progressed at the time due to evidential reasons, however, the victim in that case, who was completely unrelated to the latest victim, reported strong similarities in Henvey’s behaviour during both attacks.

Additionally, following the publicity broadcast after the woodland attack in Lampeter, a further completely unrelated victim came forward to report rape allegations in the Llanddewi Brefi area between March and April 2021.

Further police investigation and CPS engagement resulted in additional charges of rape against Henvey being authorised on 7 July 2021 for both additional victims.

The trial was held at Swansea Crown Court during the week beginning 27t February 2023, with the jury being sent out on the afternoon of Monday, 6 March.

They returned a unanimous verdict on March 7, with Henvey being found guilty of four counts of rape involving the three victims.

Throughout the investigation and trial the victims were supported by specialist officers and the additional compassion and support provided by New Pathways in guiding the victims through the process has been invaluable.

DI Adam Cann said: “We welcome the conviction of Henvey for such heinous, violent crimes against women in our communities.

“The impact on the lives of those effected by Henvey’s actions in these atrocious crimes has been devastating.

“Hopefully, now we have secured these convictions, which were made possible because of the bravery and determination of the victims, they can feel some sense of closure and further members of the community will have been protected from a very dangerous individual.”

Henvey will be sentenced at a later date pending the outcome of necessary pre-sentence reports.

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.