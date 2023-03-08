On Saturday, March 4, the smallest city in the UK held its annual tradition, which saw pupils from Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi, Ysgol Croesgoch and Castle School, Haverfordwest, take part.

The Dragon Parade is organised by Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre and the mayor and dean of St David's were in attendance as designed dragons were paraded through the city.

Oriel y Parc manager, Claire Bates said: “It’s been great to see the amazing dragon designs coming to life during the free workshops that have been delivered by local artist Elly Morgan."

Take a look at some of the pictures below and more in the gallery at the top of the page.

