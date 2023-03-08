A report for Pembrokeshire County Council Cabinet members says the Welsh Government has announced the continuation of the Retail, Leisure and Hospitality Rates Relief scheme for 2023-24.

The scheme aims to offer a discount of 75 per cent on non-domestic rates bills to eligible businesses.

It will support those occupying premises and operating in the retail, leisure and hospitality sectors, such as shops, pubs and restaurants, gyms, performance venues and hotels.

The Welsh Government-funded scheme has a cap of £110,000 across all properties occupied by the same business.

All businesses are required to make a declaration that the amount of relief they are seeking across Wales does not exceed this cap, when applying to individual local authorities.

As the scheme is a temporary measure and the provision of the funding is discretionary, a decision to adopt the scheme in Pembrokeshire is required.

Cabinet members, meeting on Monday, March 13, are recommended to back adoption of the scheme.

Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet, meeting on March 7, agreed to adopt the scheme.

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.