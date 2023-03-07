Tan y Castell is currently at Foodex Japan, one of the largest international food and drink exhibitions which is being heled in Tokyo between March 7-10.

The bakery, based in Narberth, is one of six Welsh food and drink countries representing Wales at the event, and it is not the first time the company has been to Foodex Japan.

Ryan Miles, Tan y Castell’s export and business development manager, said: “I am happy to confirm that we have decided to attend Foodex in Tokyo for the second time.

“It’s an exciting chance for us to build on the success we experienced during the previous event and enhance our presence in Japan. Our team, which will be led by Paul Mear, founder, and myself will be present to showcase our award-winning Welsh cakes and all-butter Welsh shortbread.

“We have been exporting our products to Japan for a couple of years now, and we view it as one of our most crucial international markets.

"Our presence at Foodex is a clear testament to our commitment to expanding our brand in Japan and leveraging the growth opportunities that exist in this market. Besides, we export to North America and Europe, and we are actively exploring new opportunities in South Korea and China.

“We are confident that we can build on our past successes and create new opportunities for growth in Japan and beyond. We are eagerly looking forward to meeting both existing and potential partners and introducing them to our delectable range of Welsh cakes and biscuits.”

Also exhibiting under the Welsh banner are Daffodil Foods, Hilltop, Calon Wen, The Clarendon Food Company T/A Welsh Lady Preserves and Food Innovation Wales.

Foodex Japan sees around 1,400 exhibitors from 44 countries and regions attend, looking to explore new markets, stay connected to trends and innovation and develop links with overseas buyers.

There will also be a display of other Welsh food and drink brands as part of the Food and Drink Wales showcase.

