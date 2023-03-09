Alun and Sian Thomas raised the funds for Glangwili Hospital’s special care baby unit after their son Cai spent six weeks at the unit last August.

The couple organised a bingo evening in September for the unit as well as Wales Air Ambulance and the special care baby unit at Glan Clwyd Hospital, as a way to say thank you for the exceptional care he received.

Cai Thomas was treated by Glangwili Hospital's special care baby unit last year. (Image: Hywel Dda Health Charities)

MORE NEWS:

Mrs Thomas said: “We organised a bingo evening which had a fantastic turnout. We had many generous donations from family, friends and local businesses.

“We are so grateful to everyone who supported us in raising such a phenomenal amount and SCBU for everything that they did for Cai.”

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to Alun and Sian for their incredible fundraising for SCBU.

“The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”

For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk