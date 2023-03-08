Fiona McBride, 27, of Gray Avenue, Manorbier, Tenby, admitted two charges at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 15.

She admitted one charge of driving without due care and attention and a charge of being the driver of a vehicle and failing to report an accident.

Both charges related to August 10 when she drove a Vauxhall Vectra on the A4139 Lydstep Village Beach Entrance without due care and attention.

This led to an accident which caused damage to a Mini Cooper. She failed to stop and give details to the other party and failed to report the accident.

She was fined £80, given five points on her licence and ordered to pay £32 surcharge and £110 costs.

Rhys Williams, 31, of Redstone Court, Monkton, Pembroke, admitted driving without due care and attention at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 22.

He admitted that on August 30, he was driving a Vauxhall Astra on Milford Street, Saundersfoot without due care and attention.

He was fined £175, given five points on his licence and ordered to pay £70 surcharge and £110 costs.

