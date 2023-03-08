Two schools in the county have announced closures due to the snowy conditions.

According to Pembrokeshire County Council most schools across the region are open, but two schools, Tavernspite Community Primary School and Templeton Community Primary School will be closed “due to snow conditions”.

The Met Office extended its yellow weather warning yesterday (Tuesday) for the next two days as spells of snow and ice look set to continue to cause travel disruptions today (Wednesday) and Thursday morning. It covers the whole of the county.

The extended warnings are in place until 9am Thursday, March 9.

The warning said people could expect possible travel delays with the risk of some vehicles and passengers being left stranded.

The yellow weather warning issued for mid-south Wales has been extended until Thursday. (Image: The Met Office)

The Met Office added: "Bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times possible.

"Some rural communities could become temporarily cut off, power cuts may occur and other services may be temporarily affected.

"Untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable with a chance of injuries from slips and falls on snow-covered or icy surfaces."