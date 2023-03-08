Christopher Samuel, now aged 19, has been sentenced for his part in two separate incidents which left victims fearing for their safety.

Police were called to a report of a robbery on the river path in July last year, where a victim said he had been repeatedly punched, kicked and thrown into the river by three males.

Officers identified Samuel, then 18, of Llanrhystud, Dylan Tapp, aged 18, and a 17-year-old who cannot be named as he is a juvenile, as suspects.

Two months later, officers received a report of an assault which took place along the same path. The victim was lunged at with a knife and punched in the face. His father, who attended to intervene, was also threated with the knife and another weapon.

Information from a witness, CCTV footage in the area and social media posts were examined, with the three suspects charged in connection with the incidents.

Samuel admitted charges of robbery, assault causing actual bodily harm, affray, and possessing a knife in public. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Tapp denied the charges of robbery, possessing a knife and witness intimidation, with a jury finding him not guilty of all three following a trial last week.

The 17-year-old pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm, affray, possessing an offensive weapon, and possession of cannabis. He was sentenced to a four-month detention and training order last year.

Detective Inspector Adam Cann said: “These were two particularly nasty incidents which were carried out in broad daylight in a public place, causing understandable concern in the area.

“Samuel had not long been released from prison for an assault involving a knife, before committing these crimes in Aberaeron. The fact he has continued to offend just goes to show his appalling character, and we hope this sentence goes some way to prove to him – and others who insist on carrying weapons – that we will not tolerate threatening and violent behaviour.”