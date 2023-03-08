The road was closed on February 24 for urgent work to strengthen the structure and stability of the wall on Union Hill, which has been deemed a dangerous structure.

Following the commencement of the work it has been determined that the closure of the road and public footpath needs to be extended until March 17 to carry out additional unforeseen works.

The current manned two way traffic management system put in place to allow for vehicular access along Quay Street (manned 6am - 5pm, traffic lights 5pm – 11pm and full closure 11pm - 6am) will continue.

The Council asks the public to minimise vehicular access along this street and to take other routes and use alternative parking places where possible.

Access for businesses and residents along Quay Street to the bottom of Union Hill will be managed. To ensure minimal business impact pedestrian access will continue along Quay Street.

This traffic management and road closure will be continuously reviewed to ensure minimal impact on businesses, residents and visitors of the affected area.

County Councillor for the Haverfordwest Castle ward, Tom Tudor, said: “Whilst I am pleased that these works to repair the wall are now in place and proceeding well, could I take this opportunity to thank both the residents and businesses who reside and operate in Quay Street for their cooperation, patience and understanding during this process but to be reassured that access for all concerned will be maintained during the necessary works."