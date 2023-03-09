Kevin Stenson, of College Court, Haverfordwest, appeared in front of magistrates in Haverfordwest on Tuesday, March 7.

The 65-year-old is charged with four counts of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 through penetrating her with his fingers.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between May 2018 and May 2019.

No plea was entered when Stenson appeared at Haverfordwest.

Magistrates sent the case to Swansea Crown Court for trial. The next hearing will take place next month.

Stenson was released on bail until this hearing, on the condition that he does not contact named people involved in the case.

