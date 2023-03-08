A Cardigan man has been sent to prison for more than three years and must register indefinitely as a sex offender, after admitting sexual activity with a child.
Thomas Phillips, of Maes Glas, Cardigan, was sentenced to three years 11 months in custody after entering a guilty plea to the charge of sexual activity with a child.
The Western Telegraph understands that the offence took place in February 2021 and involved a girl in her early teens.
Phillips, 30, had initially denied the charges and was due to stand trial for the offence on January 30 this year.
Just before his trial he admitted the offence and was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on February 17.
He was sentenced to three years 11 months imprisonment. The notification requirements of the sex offender register apply indefinitely.
