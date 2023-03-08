The prosecution in the case of Kyle Bevan and Sinead James over the death of James’ daughter Lola showed a timeline of evidence relating to Bevan’s activities on the night before and during the morning of Lola sustaining head injuries on July 17, 2020 at home in Haverfordwest.

Bevan is accused of murdering the two-year-old, with James accused of causing or allowing a child to die. Both deny the charges.

This afternoon - March 8 - the jury was shown a number of pictures of Lola awake and conscious – taken on a device attributed to Bevan – on the previous evening and a number of searches he made on his phone about Roblox and visits to the Google Play Store.

The jury was shown two pictures taken by Bevan at 4.26am on July 17 of the back of Lola where there were red marks on her body, but she was awake and conscious.

Searches on the web were made at 6.18am of ‘amazing 3D tattoos’ before a search at 6.32am of “my two-year-old child has just taken a bang to the head and gone limp and snoring what’s wrong.”

Search history also showed a visit to a site ‘loss of consciousness – healthchildren.org’ and searches at 6.37am.

The jury was shown two pictures taken at 6.39am showing Lola with significant swelling to her head.

He called and messaged his mother Alison Bevan a number of times and when she woke to the messages, she responded that he needed to wake James, who was asleep upstairs, and get Lola to the hospital, stating she could have concussion and in later messages, that she could have a bleed on the brain.

A video was shown to the court of Bevan picking up Lola, trying to wake her, but with her falling to the floor and him saying ‘she’s gone.’

Mrs Bevan continued to say she needed to be taken to hospital and to wake James and at 7.29am, Mrs Bevan made a call to the emergency services -which was played to the court - saying she was calling because they didn’t have credit.

She told them Lola had fallen down the stairs from top to bottom as was told to her by Bevan, provided the contact details and the ambulance service would call James directly.

At 7.30am, James called the emergency services and was audibly upset in the call played to the court. She told them that her daughter had fallen down the stairs and was breathing but not responding, asking Bevan some of the questions the call handler was asking her.

Two videos were played to the court showing Bevan trying to wake Lola by saying ‘hey’ and putting the phone close to her swollen face.

The court heard how a number of calls and messages were sent between the couple and various family members as Lola was taken to Withybush, with James’ mum accompanying her.

Several messages were read to the court that were sent by Mrs Bevan to her son telling him he had done nothing wrong and to stay calm as Sinead needed him.

A number of messages between Bevan and Daniel Thomas, Lola’s biological father, were read to the court, with the pair arguing in poor language.

The messages showed that Lola was then rushed to Cardiff but after making calls to Cardiff Hospital, James told Bevan that she had arrived and was stable and was going for a scan as James was trying to find transport to get to the hospital.

At 10.52am, Dyfed-Powys Police officers arrive at the house and cordon it off while they carry out investigations, with Bevan saying in messages to James that they suspect both him and her of hurting Lola. Both James and Mrs Bevan tell him he needs to calm down and that the police are doing their job.

At 11.43am, Bevan messages James saying: “They doing an investigation into harm to the child.” And referencing how police manipulate children.

Bevan also messaged other people talking about new items and a train set and asking if they are ‘ready for next week.’

James messaged Bevan shortly after 1pm saying: “We haven’t hurt that girl they can see that.”

She continued: “They can do whatever they want, they can do their job and I’ll even let them do it. She’s my princess.”

Bevan responds saying he ‘tried everything this morning to bring her back round,’ ending the message saying how she’s going to live and that she (Lola) has a ‘love hate thing with me lol.’

The trial continues.