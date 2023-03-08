MARCH has arrived, meaning spring has sprung, however, it seems the weather had other ideas as most of the UK woke to a blanket of snow.

Pembrokeshire did not miss out, with a blanket of snow, leading to the closure of two Pembrokeshire schools.

The snow was expected as the Met Office issued a warning for west Wales for snow and ice which runs into Thursday, March 9.

We asked our readers and the Western Telegraph Camera Club to send us pictures of the snow where they are and we received many pictures of light dustings and some of heavy snow, with many dogs and children enjoying the coating.

Here are just some of the pictures.

Western Telegraph: Picture: Lindsay Nichole HarriesPicture: Lindsay Nichole Harries

Western Telegraph: Picture: Madison WardPicture: Madison Ward

Western Telegraph: Picture: Kayleigh WorsleyPicture: Kayleigh Worsley

Western Telegraph: Picture: Saundersfoot Dog Park PembrokeshirePicture: Saundersfoot Dog Park Pembrokeshire

Western Telegraph: Picture: Maria DullaghanPicture: Maria Dullaghan

Western Telegraph: Picture: Louisa WheelerPicture: Louisa Wheeler

Western Telegraph: Picture: Carol GenovesePicture: Carol Genovese

Western Telegraph: Picture: Marilyn HaynesPicture: Marilyn Haynes

Western Telegraph: Picture: Julia BrittonPicture: Julia Britton

MORE NEWS:

Western Telegraph: Picture: Cath EdwardsPicture: Cath Edwards

Western Telegraph: Picture: Hannah GloverPicture: Hannah Glover

Western Telegraph: Picture Tracey BeynonPicture Tracey Beynon

Western Telegraph: Picture: Liam WoolleyPicture: Liam Woolley

Western Telegraph: Picture: Rachel Stevenson-ThomasPicture: Rachel Stevenson-Thomas

Western Telegraph: Picture: Beverley MariePicture: Beverley Marie

Western Telegraph: Picture: Peter AdamsPicture: Peter Adams

Western Telegraph: Picture: Ka JohnPicture: Ka John

------------------------------

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.