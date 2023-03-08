Pembrokeshire did not miss out, with a blanket of snow, leading to the closure of two Pembrokeshire schools.

The snow was expected as the Met Office issued a warning for west Wales for snow and ice which runs into Thursday, March 9.

We asked our readers and the Western Telegraph Camera Club to send us pictures of the snow where they are and we received many pictures of light dustings and some of heavy snow, with many dogs and children enjoying the coating.

Here are just some of the pictures.

Picture: Lindsay Nichole Harries

Picture: Madison Ward

Picture: Kayleigh Worsley

Picture: Saundersfoot Dog Park Pembrokeshire

Picture: Maria Dullaghan

Picture: Louisa Wheeler

Picture: Carol Genovese

Picture: Marilyn Haynes

Picture: Julia Britton

Picture: Cath Edwards

Picture: Hannah Glover

Picture Tracey Beynon

Picture: Liam Woolley

Picture: Rachel Stevenson-Thomas

Picture: Beverley Marie

Picture: Peter Adams

Picture: Ka John

