MARCH has arrived, meaning spring has sprung, however, it seems the weather had other ideas as most of the UK woke to a blanket of snow.
Pembrokeshire did not miss out, with a blanket of snow, leading to the closure of two Pembrokeshire schools.
The snow was expected as the Met Office issued a warning for west Wales for snow and ice which runs into Thursday, March 9.
We asked our readers and the Western Telegraph Camera Club to send us pictures of the snow where they are and we received many pictures of light dustings and some of heavy snow, with many dogs and children enjoying the coating.
Here are just some of the pictures.
