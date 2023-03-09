Boxing at 67 kg, the 29-year-old one-time Cardigan stalwart took on Macsen James (Prizefighter ABC) at the Prizefighter dinner show.

Myers understandably came out cautiously as he attempted to get the feel of the ring after such a long absence, but it was not long before he got into his stride throwing some sharp jabs and a series of dangerous right hands.

The home boxer tried to storm Myers a few times but the Cardigan man kept his composure and stuck to his boxing to win by a unanimous decision,

There was added spice to the 85kg bout between Cardigan boxer Josh Mellor and Dan Butler, a former Cardigan favourite who has now made a return with Prizefighter at the age of 33.

Like his former club-mate Myers, Butler Dan has not boxed for some years, but had really worked hard to get into shape for his own comeback.

Clearly feeling he had a point to prove, Butler tore out of the blocks, pinning Mellor against the ropes.

The Cardi boxer maintained his composure, however, but gradually gained the upper hand through some clean accurate boxing.

Mellor’s power then began to show through as he hurt Butler with some big right hands.

Mellor continued to dominate at the start of the second and Butler was starting to ship some serious punishment before Prizefighter coach Kevin Evans threw in the towel with Butler under heavy bombardment.

Meanwhile Cardigan ABC’s Mikey O’Sullivan continued his recent run of impressive form by winning a silver medal at an international tournament in Lithuania.

Mikey O'Sullivan picked up a silver medal in Lithuania. (Image: Cardigan Amateur Boxing Club)