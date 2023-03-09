THE keen photographers in our Western Telegraph Camera Club are continuing to capture Pembrokeshire's beauty.
They have taken a wide range of beautiful photos of local scenery, landmarks and wildlife. Here are just a few of our recent favourites.
MORE NEWS:
If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
----------------------------------------------
We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.
With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here