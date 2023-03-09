They have taken a wide range of beautiful photos of local scenery, landmarks and wildlife. Here are just a few of our recent favourites.

Newgale. Picture: Justin Cooper (Image: Justin Cooper (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Squirrel. (Image: Ryan Price (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Pembroke Castle in the dark. (Image: Jason Davies (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Aber Bach. (Image: Philip Wilson (Western Telegraph))

MORE NEWS:

Withybush Woods (Image: Aaron Clayton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Haverfordwest Community Woodland (Image: Donna-Marie Humphries (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Fortune's Frolic (Image: Julia Britton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.

