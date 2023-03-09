The proposed new centre would support the population across north Pembrokeshire, from Solva and St Davids in the west, to Fishguard and Newport.

The centre could provide a number of primary and community services, depending on the needs of the public.

The proposed development is part of a wider programme of investment in community health and care facilities, as outlined in the health board’s programme business case, submitted to Welsh Government in February 2022.

The health board say the ambition is to work with partners such as the third sector, Pembrokeshire County Council and the Fishguard health centre in an integrated way to support health and care services and bring them closer to the community.

This is an aspiration in the health board’s health and care strategy, ‘A Healthier Mid and West Wales’.

The scheme is being taken forward with input from a range of participants to develop a business case for the needed investment.

Elaine Lorton, County Director Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “Developing new facilities for the population of north Pembrokeshire is one of the health board’s priorities, and I am really pleased that we have taken another step forward.

“We have engaged with the local communities continually and heard how important local accessible services are.

“Whilst we now work through the development of the strategic outline case, we will need to come and engage further to ensure that what we develop is co-produced with the population and other local services.”

The proposed investment in Fishguard is part of the health board’s programme of significant investment of over £1.3bn, which is being sought from Welsh Government to transform community, hospital and care facilities to deliver our strategy.

In June last year, the health board hosted an event at the Phoenix Centre, in Goodwick, to discuss the proposed facility where almost 80 people attended, and an online consultation was launched.

