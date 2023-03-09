Situated on the marina of Pembroke Dock, Y Cerrig Glas will close for refurbishment on Monday, 20 March, and will reopen on Monday, 3 April.

The Marstons pub, which boasts a beer garden, complete with patio and a children’s play area, is well-located for a visit to the Docks or as a pit-stop for those travelling from nearby Milford Haven.

Tomasz Pilichowski, General Manager of Y Cerrig Glas, said: “We are so excited to announce that Y Cerrig Glas will be receiving a refresh.

"We have invested over £125k into breathing new life into Y Cerrig Glas.

"Our pub is the perfect location for a pit-stop on a visit to the nearby marina and Docks or a relaxed family meal and is much loved by its regulars.

"We can't wait to welcome everybody back.“

An artist's impression of the new-look bar. (Image: Y Cerrig Glas)

Mr Pilichowski said the pub will reopen with a varied food menu, as well draught and cask ales and a variety of cocktails - and will be offering traditional Sunday Roast.

He says the new look is set to elevate the pub’s interior to suit all occasions, "from casual lunches to special celebrations".

