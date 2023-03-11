Here are six more of our Welsh internationals.

Dominic Day

Picture: PA

Dominic Day was born on August 22, 1985 and grew up in Lamphey. He competed for Wales Schools as a discus thrower and began playing rugby during school where he began at number eight but was moved into the second row.

He played for Carmarthen Quins RFC and then joined Llanelli RFC in the 2005-06 season, making his debut on January 21, 2006, as a replacement against Pontypool RFC.

He made his Scarlets debut in a pre-season friendly against Northampton Saints on August 11 that same year, before becoming a regular in the Llanelli RFC pack.

He featured for the Scarlets in the 2007-08 pre-season friendlies against Exeter Chiefs and Bath and started in the league opener against the Dragons. By October 2008, he had become a regular fixture in the Scarlets side, scoring a number of tries, until his 2012 move to Bath Rugby.

He spent four seasons at Bath before moving to Japan’s Toyota Verblitz and the Rebels in Australia and to Saracens.

Dominic has represented Wales at Under19, Under21 and senior level. He appeared for the Under19 team 10 times, including in the Under19 World Championships in South Africa in 2004 and 15 times for the Under21s.

In 2005 and 2006, he played in the Under21 World Championships in Argentina and France respectively.

He was called up to the senior squad in 2015 for the initial training squad ahead of the World Cup, making his debut in a friendly against Ireland on August 8, 2015.

He only had three caps for Wales, with his remaining two appearances coming against Italy in a friendly and Uruguay in the 2015 World Cup.

He retired from rugby in 2019 but in 2021, came out of retirement to play for Irish grassroots team Malahide.

Ernie Finch

Ernie Finch was born on July 16 in Pembroke Dock. He played for Pembroke Dock Harlequins and Llanelli RFC.

He played in the 1924 match between Llanelli and the New Zealand ‘Invincibles’ where he scored a solo try – Llanelli’s only points.

He made his Welsh debut in the France game of the 1924 Five Nations Championship and scored one of Wales’ two tries.

He played against New Zealand for Wales just days before the above Llanelli match. He would be chosen to play against France in the 1925 Five Nations Championship and scored two tries, making sure he retained his spot for the following game against Ireland. He played against France again in 1926 and scored a try in the 1927 game against the Waratahs. He played his last international match against France in 1928.

Harry Truman

Harry Truman was the first person from Tenby to represent Wales.

He played at number 8 for Llanelli RFC and made his debut for Wales in 1934 against England. He would play one more test for Wales, again against England, the following year.

Robert Evans

Rob Evans was born on April 14, 1992, in Haverfordwest. He plays rugby in the prop position.

He began playing rugby at Sir Thomas Picton School and Haverfordwest RFC. He played for Carmarthen Quins for four seasons before being selected for the Scarlets.

Rob made his Scarlets debut as a replacement against Sale Sharks in the LV Cup in the 2012-13 season, making a total of 10 replacement appearances before his first start against Saracens in November 2013.

He was part of the Scarlets team that won the Guinness Pro12 in 2017.

He has represented Wales at Under20 level. In 2012, he was involved in the IRB Junior World Championship, being part of an all-Scarlets front row that beat New Zealand Under20s for the first time in history, leading to a third-place finish in the tournament.

He moved to the Dragons at the start of this season.

The following year, he was called up to the senior Wales squad for the Autumn Internationals as cover and in 2015, was named in the Six Nations Squad.

He made his senior debut as a replacement in the tournament against Ireland on March 14, 2015. He made his first start against Italy the following week.

His first and currently only try came that same year against England in a friendly. According to the Welsh Rugby Union’s website, he has 39 caps for Wales at the time of writing, including starting in four of the games in Wales’ 2019 Grand Slam win.

Charles Davies

Charles Lynn ‘Cowboy’ Davies was born in Bancyfelin on December 30, 1929. He played as a youngster for Wales Schools and as an adult played for Llanelli RFC and Cardiff RFC as a winger.

He made his debut for Wales in the 1956 Five Nations Championship against England. He scored a try after a 40-yard run. He continued his success in the next match against Scotland where he scored again. His final match for Wales came that same tournament against Ireland.

Peter Morgan

Peter John Morgan was born in Broad Haven on January 1, 1959. He played as a winger with Haverfordwest RFC, Welsh Youth team and Llanelli RFC.

He was awarded the Everson Award as player of the tournament in the Snelling Sevens in 1979.

He made his Welsh debut in the 1980 Five Nations Championship against Scotland and was chosen that year to represent the British Lions on their South Africa tour. He played in seven of the games, scoring a try against Griqualand West but never played in the test games.

He played four more games for Wales including the 1980 match against New Zealand. His last game came against Ireland in 1981.

