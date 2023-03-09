Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Dyfed Powys Police and Wales and West Utilities attended the scene, and a gas leak was identified at Maeshyfryd road.

A statement from Pembrokeshire County Council has confirmed that all pupils and staff from the school were evacuated safely.

"Pupils and staff at Ysgol Llandudoch in St Dogmaels are all safe and well, following an evacuation of the school premises this lunchtime due to a strong smell of gas in the area," said a council spokesperson.

"The 80 children and 10 staff were evacuated to St Dogmaels Memorial Hall. All children and staff were safe.

"Parents were advised that between now and the end of the school day children could be collected from the Memorial Hall.

"A gas leak was identified at Maeshyfryd road, and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Dyfed Powys Police and Wales and West Utilities attended."

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.