The Henry Tudor Trust and Pembrokeshire County Council are working in partnership with the aim of delivering a high quality visitor attraction and community hub at the historic and prominent South Quay site, which is adjacent to Pembroke Castle.

The new facility will comprise a new attraction exploring the story behind the birth of the world-famous Tudor dynasty, within a stone's throw of the birthplace of its first king, Henry Tudor.

It will also include a new modern public library, visitor information service, flexible spaces and a new café, together with public realm improvements and landscaped gardens.

Cllr Paul Miller, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Place, the Region and Climate Change, said: “Both parties have agreed that the facility will need an experienced operator, with the requisite knowledge and skills to ensure the success of the new venture within the town.

“With that in mind, we are embarking on the next phase of the project which is to seek an operator for the facility.

“In the coming weeks, we will be working together on the specification for this opportunity and will widely publicise its launch when ready.”

An artist's impression of the rear of the redevelopment project. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

The first phase of the South Quay redevelopment is funded by the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme, and will create the Henry Tudor visitor centre, library, information centre and café and landscaped gardens.

The second phase, ‘the Pembrokeshire Hwb’, is funded by the UK Government’s Levelling Up programme and involves the completion of South Quay’s regeneration scheme, centring on numbers 7 and 8 Northgate Street.

It will provide a community hub over three storeys, including a space for day opportunities, space for digital media, art and heritage craft activities, and learning and skills areas to support independent living for people of all ages.

It will also provide environmental enhancements, including the restoration of the buildings, a new sunken garden and improvements to the parking area at South Quay.

It will offer improved access between the Henry Tudor visitor centre and the waterfront.

Support of employment opportunities will also be integrated within the operation of the new facility.

For more information on the South Quay projects (phases 1 and 2) visit https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/regeneration-project-plans/south-quay-regeneration

