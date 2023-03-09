The 20-year-old man had gone to wild camp up Pen-y-Fan in the Brecon Beacons on Tuesday, March 7, but got into difficulties in the early hours of the following morning.

He contacted the police, who alerted the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, with the team rescuing him and treating him for hypothermia.

“Team members had an early morning wake-up call when at 4.10am; we were alerted by Dyfed-Powys Police to a 20-year-old male requesting assistance on the summit of Pen-y-Fan,” said the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) in a post on their Facebook page on Wednesday evening (March 8).

“He had gone up yesterday intending to wild camp overnight but in the early hours experienced difficulties with the weather and called 999 for mountain rescue.

“Given the location and time of day we requested the support of our neighbours Brecon MRT and members from both teams responded.

“The gentleman was assessed by an MR paramedic, treated for hypothermia before being helped off the hill. A small party of team members also recovered his equipment from the summit. The gentleman was then returned to family members.”

The 20-year-old male had been up Pen-y-Fan wild camping. Pic courtesy of Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team (Image: None)

The Central Beacons MRT issued a warning to people walking, hiking or going out in the current wintery conditions, adding: “With the current weather alert in place much of the tops are in winter conditions so please ensure you are suitably prepared, experienced and equipped for your trip and #BeAdventureSmart.

“The adverse weather is also affecting road conditions, some team members when returning home came across a two-vehicle road traffic collision with persons injured, so available resources were directed to that in order to provide medical assistance and scene management whilst the statutory services were alerted and responded.

“Take care when driving across exposed mountain roads.”