Originally from Pembrokeshire, now based in Manchester, Dominic won the Saboteur award for Best Spoken Word Artist in 2017 and 2020, he was Glastonbury Festival Poet in Residence 2017 and 2022.

He is currently touring a show based around his latest poetry collection, ‘Yes Life’ (Flapjack Press 2022) with gigs all over England. This is his only tour event in Wales.

‘Yes Life’ charts a journey from challenging times to friendship and joy.

"To euphoric excitement and blissful rest, from old He-Man toys, choose-your-own-adventure books, moving music in grin-packed pubs and fantastic festivals, sublime seaside solitude, and many different ways for a person to play.

“The dependable vim of Dominic’s performances is built upon the remarkable vigour of his writing. These exciting poems leap from the page,” said Tony Walsh, AKA Longfella, poet.

Open mic spots are always available at The Cellar Bards, Cardigan’s only regular spoken word event. The Bards welcome writers of poetry, short stories, micro-fiction and novels (max five minutes each).

People who want to read can put their names down at the door on the night. Or go along to listen to Dominic Berry, plus a variety of spoken word performances from the talented regulars.

Doors and the bar open at 7.30pm, at the Cellar Bar, Quay Street, Cardigan SA43 1HU. Entry is £3, and open mic spots are available – just sign up on the door by 8pm.