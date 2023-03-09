Evelyn Mary Owen,74, experienced a stroke on November 2 last year.

Her sister dialled 999 after Miss Owen’s speech became slurred, her right arm was bent and she did not look right.

The call was made at 3.55pm and at 3.58pm the call was given an Amber 1 priority rating, requiring a response time of three hours or less.

A first responder vehicle arrived at 4.15 pm and a ‘lights and sirens’ ambulance arrived at 5.06pm.

Miss Owen was taken to Withybush Hospital where she was diagnosed with an ischemic stroke. Care was handed over to the hospital at 6.17pm.

The inquest heard that, during her time in hospital, Miss Owen developed aspiration pneumonia and died in the early hours of November 18.

At the inquest into Miss Owen’s death, which took place on Thursday, March 9, Pembrokeshire coroner, Paul Bennett, read from a report from the ambulance service.

He said that the response time of the ambulance service had been raised as a possible issue during initial investigations into the circumstances surrounding Miss Owen’s death.

However, he said the incident had been treated as an Amber 1 priority and had a response within the three-hour window as required by protocol.

The report said that there was an immediate medical dispatch and the patient was responding normally, although her breathing was chesty and her speech slurred, when the 999 call was made.

Mr Bennet said that when the call was made Miss Owen was ‘well within the period of time when the stroke had begun to take effect’.

He said that the response time was appropriate and would not have made any difference to the outcome.

“My view is there is nothing to suggest that there is any issue in relation to the response time that might have otherwise affected the outcome in this case,” he said.

He concluded that Miss Owen died of natural causes, primarily of aspiration pneumonia and an ischemic stroke.

