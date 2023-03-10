Charles Peter Draper, 71, left school at the age of 15 and initially worked as a garage apprentice where he worked with brake linings containing asbestos.

He then went on to work as a carpenter, using asbestos during a school refit in the 70s and working with Asbestolux insulation boards.

He was not told of the dangers of asbestos and did not used protective masks.

As part of his work he would cut and install the boards and the dust would be in the air and settle on his clothing. He was not provided with a mask or other protective equipment.

In May 2022 Mr Draper, who lived in Narberth, began to suffer with shortness of breath. The following October he was diagnosed with mesothelioma.

In November he was admitted to hospital, as the shortness of breath had got worse. His condition deteriorated and he also contracted Covid 19.

On December 5 Mr Draper died at Withybush Hospital.

Pembrokeshire coroner, Paul Bennett, said that he was satisfied that Mr Draper had been exposed to asbestos during the course of his employment.

He said that on the balance of probabilities, and considering the medical report from Withybush Hospital, that the mesothelioma Mr Draper developed was work related.

“There is clear evidence of [asbestos] exposure in this case," he said. “There's not the case when background exposure may have been responsible, rather it was through his working life.”

He said that Mr Draper had died of work-related mesothelioma, with secondary causes of Covid- 19 and pulmonary embolism.

He concluded that Mr Draper died of industrial disease as a result of exposure to asbestos in the course of his employment.

He extended his condolences to Mr Draper’s family on behalf of the coroner’s service.

