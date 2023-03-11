To place any family notices click here.

Geoffrey Thomas James (Neyland)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Sunday, February 26 of Geoffrey James, aged 84 years. Beloved son of the late William “Billy” and Sarah “Betha” James.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, March 20 at St Clement's Church, Neyland at 2pm, followed by interment at Honeyborough Cemetery, Neyland. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired may be sent direct to The Paul Sartori Foundation, Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd. Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Constance Ault

Passed away peacefully on February 26 at Highgrove Residential Home. Connnie, beloved wife to the late Benjamin, dearly loved mother of Susan, Christabel, Caroline and the late Gerald, much-loved grandmother and great grandmother.

Funeral service was held on Wednesday, March 8 at the W.G.Mathias Chapel of Rest, St.Davids at 1.00pm Donations, if desired, for MIND c/o W.G.Bernard Mathias 64 New Street, St.Davids, SA62 6SU.

Roy Edward Thomas (Scleddau)

Peacefully passed away at home on Saturday, February 25. Roy, beloved husband of Anne, loving father of David and Leanne, Bethan and Stuart, a treasured Gramps of Adam, Jade, Amber and Alfie.

The funeral service was held on Friday, March 10 at the Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 11am followed by interment at Hermon Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to the 'Paul Sartori Foundation' or 'Pancreatic Cancer UK' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Rita Mary Inez Lewis (Martletwy)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Tuesday, February 28 of Rita Mary Inez Lewis, aged 92 years, of Martletwy. Rita was the beloved wife of the late Eric. Dearly loved mum and mother-in-law. Treasured grandmother and great grandmother.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, March 13 at St. Womar Church, Minwear, Martletwy at 11am followed by interment in the Church cemetery. There will be family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for St. Womar Church, Minwear c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680.

Winifred Penfold (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Sunday, February 12 of May Winifred Penfold, aged 94 years, of Ashdale Care Home, Pembroke. May was a devoted wife of the late Jack. Dearly loved mother of Paul. Cherished grandmother of Laura and Christopher. Treasured great-grandmother of Zadie and Alexander.

The funeral service was held on Friday, March 10 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3.15pm. There were family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for Cancer Research UK c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Joe George-Ellis (Johnston)

It is with great sadness we announce the death of Joseph Josiah George-Ellis aged 18 of Johnston and the Havens. Beloved son of Neil and Caroline. Very much loved and missed by all his family and friends.

The funeral service took place Friday, March 10 at 4pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narbeth. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to www.mentalhealth.org.uk or contact Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors 01437 763821.

Patricia Mary Jamieson (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Thursday, February 23 of Patricia Mary Jamieson of St. Michael's Road, Pembroke. She was 85.

The funeral will take place on Thursday, March 9 with a service at Monkton Priory Church at 11am followed by interment at St. Michael's Cemetery. Family flowers only but if desired, donations in lieu for The Paul Sartori Foundation may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51 Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115 who are carrying out the arrangements.

Keith Miller (Wolfsdale)

Peacefully passed away on February 24, Keith, aged 75 years. Beloved husband of Eileen, dearly loved father of Marie, Emma and Melissa, much-loved grandfather of Shaun, Aaron, Maxwell, Chloe and Rupert.

The funeral service was held on Thursday, March 9 at 11am at the W.G.Mathias Chapel of Rest, New Street, St.Davids. Donations if desired for Stroke Association c/o Emma Miller, 6 Finch Close, Haverfordwest, SA61 2RH.

Graham William Powell (Pembroke)

Graham passed away peacefully at Morriston Hospital on Thursday, February 16 aged 83 years. Much loved husband of Alethea (Sue), caring father of Christopher, Andrew and Maria, adoring grandad of Emily, Joanne, Nathan, Charlie and Oliver.

The funeral will take place on Friday, March 17. There will be a private family cremation followed by a memorial service at St. John's Church, Warren Street, Tenby at 2pm to which all family and friends are welcome. Graham requested that attendees include bright colours in their outfits. Family flowers only please but donations gratefully received in memory of Graham for Cancer Research UK or The British Heart Foundation. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN Tel. 01646 683115 who are carrying out the arrangements.

Lilian Mary James (Cresswell Quay)

The death occurred peacefully at East Park Care Centre, Jeffreyston, Kilgetty on Monday, February 20 of Lilian Mary James, aged 98 years, formerly of Cresswell Quay. Beloved wife of the late Leslie. Lilian will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, March 14 at St. Caradog Church, Lawrenny at 2pm followed by interment at the Church cemetery. There will be flowers or donations, if so desired, for East Park Care Centre, Staff Fund c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680.

Les Bowen (Stackpole)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Thursday, March 2 of Les Bowen of Stackpole. He was 85.

The funeral arrangements have not yet been finalised but all enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN Tel. 01646 683115 who are carrying out the arrangements.

William Irwin James (Wolfscastle)

Peacefully on Friday, February 17 at Withybush Hospital, Irwin of Wolfscastle. Beloved husband of Dorothy, loving father of Richard and Elizabeth, and grandad to Elinor.

Funeral service on Monday, March 13 at Noddfa Newton Chapel, Hayscastle at 11am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to the 'British Heart Foundation' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB Tel - 01348 873250.

John Joseph McInally (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at home on Monday, February 27 of John Joseph McInally, aged 86 years, of Upper Lamphey Road, Pembroke. Beloved husband of Val. Dearly loved dad of Sian and Ceri, cherished grampa of Tanwen, Seren and Evan.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, March 16 at St. Mary`s Church, Pembroke at 11am followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12.15pm. The family request that no black ties to be worn if possible for the service. There will be family flowers with donations, if so desired, for Paul Sartori Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Russell Harding (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Saturday, February 25 of Russell Harding, aged 73 years, of Hampshire Drive, Pembroke Dock. Russell was a devoted partner of Caroline. Russell will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, March 15 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30pm. There will be family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for a charity of your own choice, to be sent direct to the charity. The funeral arrangements are being carried out by E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876.

Rhys George Philipps (Milford Haven)

The death occurred at peacefully at his home on Saturday, March 4 of Rhys George Philipps, aged 96 years of Steynton Road, Milford Haven. Rhys will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who loved and knew him.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, March 16 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 11.30am. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.