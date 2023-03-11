We now have 2,600 members who are always taking great photos.

Each week, we set our members a theme and currently we are looking at specific places in the county and this week, the theme was Pembroke Dock. We received a dozen submissions of interesting angles of the dock and landmarks.

Here are a few of our favourites.

Picture: Laura Hemingway

Picture: Claire Hodges

Picture: Philip Haskett-Smith

MORE NEWS:

Picture: Aaron Clayton

Picture: Frank Hinley

Picture: Sara Josey

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured online and in print, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.

--------------------------------------------------------

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.