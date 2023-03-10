This year’s awards celebrate people who have been nominated by the public in nine different categories, including bravery, business and community spirit. A special award will also be given by First Minister Mark Drakeford.

Announcing the shortlist First Minister, Mark Drakeford said: “I would like to thank everyone who took the time to nominate someone for an award and congratulate all those who have been shortlisted for the 10th annual St David Awards.

“I am proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the awards and this year’s incredible finalists, some who have shown extraordinary acts of bravery and determination. We are very fortunate they call Wales home.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff on 20 April 2023.

The finalists include:

Business

Câr y Môr

Câr-Y-Môr (For the Love of the Sea) was granted a licence to set up Wales' first commercial ocean farm off Ramsey Sound (Image: Câr-Y-Môr)

Câr­ y ­Môr is the first ‘regenerative ocean farm’ in Wales. It is a seafood processing business and community benefit society based in St David’s, Pembrokeshire. Since its establishment in 2019, the business has expanded from two small trial sites to a three-hectare seaweed and shellfish farm with 12 employees.

Community Spirit

Mollie Roach

Mollie Roach (Image: Solva Care)

Mollie Roach lives in Pembrokeshire and is the founder of a registered charity Solva Care, which offers a volunteer service to provide social support and care for its older people and their families.

Prior to her involvement in Solva Care, she was a member of Solva Community Council, served on a variety of committees and was Chair for several years. She was Lay member of Hywel Dda University Health Board for two terms and chaired the Clinical Governance Committee.

Environment Champion

Ynni Adnewyddol Cwm Arian/ Cwm Arian Renewable Energy

After 13 years, planning permission was finally granted for a community wind turbine to be erected at Trefawr Farm, near Llanfyrnach (Image: CARE)

CARE is a community benefit society making a positive impact for the local community in North East Pembrokeshire. After 13 years of campaigning, CARE has successfully erected a community 700KW wind turbine to generate clean energy near the village of Hermon and a number of other projects which will benefit the local community.