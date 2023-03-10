Members of the Pembrokeshire coast National Park’s Development Management Committee had been recommended to delegate approval of an application to relocate nine caravans at Meadow House Holiday Park, Summerhill, despite a call for refusal from local community council Amroth.

Committee members had previously considered the application – again recommended for delegated conditional approval – at their February meeting, instead agreeing to a site visit.

The application is made by Huw Pendleton, of Celtic Holiday Parks.

A report for planners said 47 static pitches were previously permitted under a change from 55 touring pitches; nine of these static pitches now being proposed for relocation to an area of land within the holiday park.

It stated the overall number of pitches within the site is not proposed to be increased.

Correspondence had been received which raised concerns on the privacy impact from the proposed static caravans on existing residential properties, as well as the potential for noise and disturbance from occupiers of the site.

A report for members before the March 8 planning meeting said, notwithstanding the objections, the application was considered to be in keeping with the aims of the local development plan.

It added: “The proposal is subject to effective landscaping and the reduction in units elsewhere on the site will have an overall effect that will conserve and enhance the existing character of the site and the special qualities of this area of the National Park.

“As such, the development is considered to be acceptable and complies with the requirements of Local Development Plan 2.”

Members at the March meeting heard concerns about the size of the caravans and associated decking , together with fears they would be placed too close to neighbours.

Agent Geraint Johns said the units would be moved to an area below the level of the site’s hedgerow, adding there would be a gain in biodiversity through the creation of a buffer hedgerow area.

Councillor Reg Owens said he would not support the application, due to the objections from Amroth Community Council and local residents.

Approval was moved by Councillor Di Clements, and seconded by Councillor Tony Wilcox.

Members of the committee supported the recommendation for delegated approval, with a string of conditions including the completion of a Section 106 agreement, with 10 in favour and six against.

