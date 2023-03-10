Headteacher Jane Harries reported on Thursday night: "Due to the school sprinkler system being out of action after a problem this evening, the school will be closed to staff and pupils tomorrow, Friday 10th March.

"Due to the late notification to staff, they will not be able to provide work online tomorrow.

"Unless you are notified otherwise we will be back open as usual on Monday 13th March.

"Sincere apologies for the inconvenience, but I am sure you can appreciate we must prioritise the safety of all."