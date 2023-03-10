The quick-thinking actions of Hari Thomas, from Ferwig, and Dylan Pritchard-Evans, from Aberporth, averted a tragedy on the M4 in January 2022, while being driven back from a Swansea City Football Academy training session.

Hari’s mum became unconscious at the wheel of the car near junction 45 on the M4, and sitting alongside, Hari, aged 13 at the time, bravely grabbed the steering wheel.

He steered the car for over a mile on the hard shoulder with the help of Dylan, aged 12 at the time, who told him to put the hazard lights on and alert other traffic there was a problem.

Showing admirable team-work the two boys – both pupils at Ysgol y Preseli, Crymych – then flagged down passing motorists, who came to Catrin’s aid.

The boys were later picked by Hari’s uncle while police drove Catrin to Morriston Hospital, where she was subsequently discharged after checks.

“What those boys was absolutely brilliant,” said Catrin - who made a full recovery - after the incident. “If Hari hadn’t managed to get control of the car there could have been carnage.”

Hari’s dad proud Martyn added: “He didn’t freeze when many people would have.”

After the incident Hari and Dylan were given VIP treatment at Swansea City Football Club, where they met with former striker Swans' striker Lee Trundle at the Liberty. (Image: Newsquest)

The St David Awards are Wales’ national awards which recognise people who have done extraordinary things.

This year’s awards celebrate people who have been nominated by the public in nine different categories, including bravery, business and community spirit. A special award will also be given by First Minister Mark Drakeford.

Announcing the shortlist First Minister, Mark Drakeford said: “I would like to thank everyone who took the time to nominate someone for an award and congratulate all those who have been shortlisted for the 10th annual St David Awards.

“I am proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the awards and this year’s incredible finalists, some who have shown extraordinary acts of bravery and determination. We are very fortunate they call Wales home.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff on 20 April 2023.

