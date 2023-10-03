Live

Emergency services attend incident at Dew Street, Haverfordwest

By Becky Hotchin

  • Dyfed-Powys Police officers are currently assisting ambulance crew with a cordon at the scene of an incident in Dew Street, Haverfordwest;
  • Emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 10.30am, following reports that someone had suffered an injury;
  • The Wales Air Ambulance has landed at Rifleman field;
  • Police have confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances.

