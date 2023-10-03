- Dyfed-Powys Police officers are currently assisting ambulance crew with a cordon at the scene of an incident in Dew Street, Haverfordwest;
- Emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 10.30am, following reports that someone had suffered an injury;
- The Wales Air Ambulance has landed at Rifleman field;
- Police have confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances.
