In a statement, released a short time ago, South Wales Police have now said that they can confirm the time of collision as 2.03am on Saturday, March 4.

The investigation continues.

The fatal crash occurred on the A48 in the St Mellons area - between Cardiff and Newport.

Rafel Jeanne, Darcy Ross and Eve Smith died in the collision.

Their families continue to be supported by specialist family liaison officers.

South Wales Police also confirmed that post mortem examinations are ongoing.

Two further people remain at the University Hospital of Wales.

The exact time of collision was confirmed following extensive enquiries, which involved studying CCTV and number plate recognition cameras in the area.

The white Volkswagen Tiguan vehicle left the carriageway into a wooded area.

Detectives investigating the collision are now appealing for anyone who was in the area or who may have been travelling east along the A48 Eastern Avenue between Cardiff and the St Mellons off slip which links to the roundabout of the A48, B4487 and Cypress Drive (near Blooms Garden Centre) who may have dashcam footage from this time to come forward.

They also want to speak to anyone who was travelling in this area and may have seen the Volkswagen Tiguan.

The appeal is for witnesses who may have seen the vehicle and there is no suggestion that another vehicle was involved in the collision.

Assistant chief constable Jason Davies of South Wales Police said: “The investigation is making good progress in piecing together the events leading up to the collision.

"Specialist officers will continue to carry out a detailed investigation which will enable us to provide the facts of what happened during the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the families and all those affected by this tragic incident.

"Family liaison officers are supporting the families involved at what must be a hugely difficult time for them.”