Joel Lia, 27, has given the police a "full account" of his last hours with five friends and has "fully co-operated" with police investigating the tragedy.

South Wales Police confirmed to the Argus that they are not looking for a sixth person.

Joel Lia (Image: Wales News Service)

The group of six went to a seaside caravan park after drinking in a nightclub.

The last confirmed sighting was at 2am on Saturday, when Mr Lia was dropped off in nearby Pentwyn, Cardiff, just two miles from the scene of the tragedy.

Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, both 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died in the collision, which happened on the A48(M) near the St Mellons area of Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday, March 4.

Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, who were also travelling in the white Volkswagen Tiguan, remain in a critical condition in hospital.

Police have now also confirmed exactly when the crash happened.

Joel was in the car hours before the crash (Image: Wales News Service)

A source said: "He has been cooperating fully with the officers in the case and is understandably very upset by the events of that night."

He was with Mr Jeanne and Mr Loughlin who met Eve, Darcy and Sophie in The Muffler social club in Newport on Friday night. They later got into the nine-year-old car and drove 38 miles to Porthcawl, where Mr Loughlin has a caravan.

There was an alleged noise complaint at the Trecco Bay camp but officers "don't believe it played any major part" in the later events.

Mr Jeanne was a "very close friend" of Mr Lia, and they had been out the night before the tragedy.

The last confirmed sighting of the group was at 2am, Saturday 4 March (Image: Wales News Service)

Mr Lia told friends he was dropped near his home before they left him to filled up with petrol and headed to Newport to take the three girls home.

The five were not discovered in the overturned car until just after midnight on Monday.

Eve Smith’s heartbroken father Everton Smith said his life “has changed forever.”

Window display and floral tributes to Eve on Commercial Street, Newport (Image: Newsquest)

Sophie Russon’s mother Anna Certowicz said her daughter is “unrecognisable” after having life-saving surgery, Ms Russon fractured her skull, broke her neck and spine and suffered a bleed on the brain.

Families of the crash victims have paid tribute to their loved ones. Writing on the South Wales Argus Facebook page Darcy Ross’ relative Elizabeth Sellwood said: “RIP my darling girl love nan x.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into the two police forces who dealt with the search.

Speaking in the Senedd on March 8, Plaid Cymru MS Mr Griffiths said the Welsh Government should be involved in the investigation due to the implications the crash may have on communities.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hoborough of Gwent Police said: “This is an extremely sad situation, and our thoughts are with the families and friends of each of the young people involved.

"We will continue to support the investigation and would ask members of the public to refrain from speculation during this period."