David McNaughton’s friends and family became concerned for his welfare after his son had a missed call from him on June 28 last year.

They went to his home address in Haverfordwest but could get no response from him, although they could hear his phone ringing inside.

Emergency services were called at 9.15pm, but before they arrived one of Mr McNaughton’s friends managed to gain access to the property.

He found his friend in bed and unresponsive. However, he managed to detect a pulse and began CPR.

Police and paramedics arrived shortly after and Mr McNaughton was taken to hospital. Sadly he did not survive.

The inquest heard that Mr McNaughton suffered with his mental health and from diabetes.

A post-mortem returned a conclusion of cardio-respiratory depression and combined drug intoxication.

It found a number of prescription drugs in Mr McNaughton’s system, including a ‘relatively high level’ of dihydrocodeine, which combined with other central nervous system prescription drugs, caused his death.

Mr McNaughton’s family told Pembrokeshire coroner, Paul Bennett, that he had been under a lot of stress in the period leading up to his death; his son was suffering from terminal cancer and died just days after his father.

Family members believed that Mr McNaughton may have taken too much of his prescribed medication accidentally due to the traumatic events of that period.

Pembrokeshire coroner, Paul Bennett, reassured them that Mr McNaughton would not have been in pain.

His family told the hearing that they believed Mr McNaughton was taking the medication in order to sleep as he was under so much stress because of his son’s illness.

“He was not in the right frame of mind,” they said.

They believed he may have forgotten he had taken his medication and then taken it again that evening.

“It is likely that he was trying to seek some form of peace of mind at the time,” agreed Mr Bennett. “He didn’t appreciate that doing so would result in this.”

Mr Bennett recorded a conclusion of a drug related death.

“I am not saying in recording that conclusion that it is a reflection on his behaviour or that any form of illicit drug taking was involved,” he reassured Mr McNaughton’s family.

He added that there was no evidence that McNaughton intended to take too much medication.

He thanked the family for attending the inquest and for their input, extending his condolences and that of the coroner’s service.

