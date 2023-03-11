Darcy Ross’ friend Jessica Griffiths launched the raffle on Facebook, adding that “our beautiful friend has gained her angel wings.”

Darcy Ross, 21, died in the crash which happened on the A48(M) near the St Mellons area of Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday, March 4 alongside Eve Smith, 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24.

Darcy was one of three people who died in the crash (Image: Wales News Service)

Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, who were also travelling in the white Volkswagen Tiguan, remain in a critical condition in hospital.

In a Facebook post Ms Griffiths said: “We are absolutely devastated with the news that our beautiful friend has gained her angel wings.

“Darcy was the most happy, crazy, outgoing, fun 21-year-old and she was just a pleasure to be around.

“We are doing a raffle to raise funds to go towards our beautiful Darcy’s funeral costs.

“If any local businesses would like to donate anything to the raffle please get in touch and we can add some additional prizes.”

The raffle has multiple prizes including £500 cash, multiple vouchers to spend at VIP aesthetics and vouchers for The Tanning Studio Newport.

To entry visit https://tinyurl.com/3crnvxfs

It has been revealed that a six person was dropped off a short time before the fatal crash.

Joel Lia, 27, has given the police a "full account" of his last hours with five friends and has "fully co-operated" with police investigating the tragedy.

Joel was in the car hours before the crash (Image: Wales News Service)

The five were not discovered in the overturned car until just after midnight on Monday.

Eve Smith’s heartbroken father Everton Smith said “nothing will be the same” after his daughter’s death.

Sophie Russon’s mother Anna Certowicz said her daughter is “unrecognisable” after having life-saving surgery, Ms Russon fractured her skull, broke her neck and spine and suffered a bleed on the brain.

South Wales Police have now said that they can confirm the time of the collision as 2.03am on Saturday, March 4.

The investigation continues.