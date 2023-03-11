The station's operations manager, Phil Rees and visits officer, Mags Liptrot recently visited Castle School to receive a cheque for over £5,200 which was raised by staff, parents/guardians and pupils last year.

The school was inspired to raise money for the lifeboat station after pupils were shown around the building by Mags. The money will help with equipment and training.

At the school, Mags showed the pupils the kit used by the RNLI and everyone was entertained by Pre-Prep who sang their water safety song in front of the whole school.

Tenby RNLI crew member and press officer Ben James said: "Many thanks to Castle School from everyone at the station. Without generous donations like this, the RNLI wouldn’t be able to keep going."

