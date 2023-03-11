Residents that currently receive Council Tax Reduction, due to low income, could get the payments as part of a scheme from the Department for Works and Pension - administered through their local councils.

The money is coming from the Government’s Household Support Fund and is to support residents with the cost of living crisis.

If there are children in the household, there could be an additional payment of £20 for every eligible child.

The expectation is that the fund should be used to support households in the most need; particularly those who may not be eligible for the other support that the government has recently made available but who are nevertheless in need.

Residents do not need to apply for these payments. If you currently pay your Council Tax by Direct Debit, payment will be made into the same bank account by December 9.

If you don’t pay by Direct Debit, you will be sent a voucher that you can exchange at the Post Office for cash.

Check with your local council to see if they are supporting the scheme. The payment is a discretionary payment being made by some, but not all councils

While most households should have had the payments by now, there are some exceptions and people who haven't received it who should be eligible - should contact their local authority.

This funding covers the period 1 October 2022 to 31 March 2023 inclusive.

In the North East, councils have released information on the council tax payments, including Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council.

For those living in the catchment area, if you are a householder and receive Council Tax Support you will be entitled to a payment.

However, people may still be entitled to discretionary assistance if they have a low household income and you are in a credit deficit.

If you are receiving Council Tax Support you will get a one-off set rate payment of £50-£65 if you are a household without children.

If you have a dependent child in your household for whom you are responsible you will receive £100.

If you are entitled to discretionary assistance the amount that you will receive will be between £50-£200 depending on your financial circumstances.

According to Redcar and Cleveland Council, if you have made your claim before December 12, 2022, the first set of payments will be made on December 16, 2022, ahead of the School Holiday period.

Eligible claims made after December 12, 2022, will be paid on March 25, 2023.

