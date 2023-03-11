The members from south-eastern wards in the county were invited to a meeting with Pembrokeshire County Council offcers in a bid to agree a common approach to curbing the issues of overuse of public bins, use by holiday lets for domestic waste and fly tipping.

Following a meeting at Saundersfoot Harbour, councillors decided to prioritise three areas of work for immediate attention.

Firstly, they will be trying to deal with holiday accommodation incorrectly advising guests to dispose of rubbish in public litter bins.

They are also planning to tackle residents dumping waste in the public litter bins instead of using the household waste and recycling kerbside collection.

Councillors are also looking to find ways of dealing with illegal and irresponsible waste carriers charging for collection then later fly tipping in public litter bins.

Cllr. Rhys Jordan, who represents St. Mary Out Liberty and St. Florence, said: “It was great to get around the table and have an open and frank discussion about the issues we are facing individually in our wards and collectively as an area.

"We all agreed that the way forward was to engage with communities via social media, local press, and community councils to encourage residents to report incidents and to ensure they know they will be supported if they do so.”

Tenby South member, Cllr. Sam Skyrme-Blackhall added: “There are lots of bins but they are supposed to be for street waste – litter generated whilst out and about. They are not designed for household waste.

"It costs a lot of money to run this service and it is not fair on council tax payers that people are abusing it”

As part of the co-ordinated approach, officers from Pembrokeshire County Council will meet town and community councils and community groups to discuss the issues, share information and plan ways of tackling the problems.

Saundersfoot South member, Cllr. Chris Williams said: “Further meetings are planned and we have agreed to continue to work together and monitor progress.”

